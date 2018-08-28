Search

Advanced search

Fire service called to reports of four vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 December 2018

Three fire engines attended a reported four vehicle crash in Pulham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Three fire engines attended a reported four vehicle crash in Pulham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a crash between three cars and a van this afternoon.

The emergency service were informed about the incident at 4.22pm today (Monday, December 17) and arrived at Ipswich Road in Pulham Market at 4.33pm.

Pumps from Long Stratton, Diss and Harleston were at the scene. Ambulance and police services were not needed.

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Emergency services attend town centre after collision involving car and man

Police and ambulance were called to Dereham following an incident of a pedestrian being hit by car. Picture: Dan Bennett

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Woman dies at scene of serious crash

Police closed all roads leading to the scene of the crash on the A1120 Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Ipswich murder probe: Everything we know so far

Forensic officers are still examining the area of Turin Street and Kenyon Street in Ipswich this morning as part of a murder investigation Picture: ARCHANT

‘Serious collision’ involving coach and car on A1120 at Ashfield

A coach and a car have crashed on the A1120 at Ashfield Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Three Ipswich stabbings reported in less than 12 hours

Forensic vans pictured after the Turin Street incident Picture: ARCHANT

MP’s call for bobbies on beat after man stabbed in head

The lane is a small walkthrough allowing access to the nearby flats Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Pitch and putt course to close after costing taxpayers £50,000 per year

Dip Farm Pitch and Putt, Lowestoft, will be shut down later this month. Photo: Sentinel Leisure Trust.

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Driver attacked following crash at busy roundabout

The incident happened on Sunday (December 16) at the roundabout on the A47-A1101 Elm High Road in Wisbech. Picture: Google Streetview

Fraudster jailed for six years after stealing more than £40,000 from victims he met on social media

Mark Grace, from Lowestoft, has been jailed for six years. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists