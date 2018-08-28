Fire service called to reports of four vehicle crash
PUBLISHED: 16:57 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:57 17 December 2018
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a crash between three cars and a van this afternoon.
The emergency service were informed about the incident at 4.22pm today (Monday, December 17) and arrived at Ipswich Road in Pulham Market at 4.33pm.
Pumps from Long Stratton, Diss and Harleston were at the scene. Ambulance and police services were not needed.
