Fire service called to reports of four vehicle crash

Three fire engines attended a reported four vehicle crash in Pulham Market. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to reports of a crash between three cars and a van this afternoon.

The emergency service were informed about the incident at 4.22pm today (Monday, December 17) and arrived at Ipswich Road in Pulham Market at 4.33pm.

Pumps from Long Stratton, Diss and Harleston were at the scene. Ambulance and police services were not needed.