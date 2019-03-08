Plans to turn former cinema into studio apartments approved

The building on High Street in Downham Market will be converted into four studio apartments. Picture: Sarah Hussain Archant

Plans to convert a commercial hall into studio flats have been approved.

West Norfolk’s council planning committee approved plans to convert a ground floor commercial hall into four self contained studio apartments on 43 High Street. Picture: Sarah Hussain West Norfolk’s council planning committee approved plans to convert a ground floor commercial hall into four self contained studio apartments on 43 High Street. Picture: Sarah Hussain

The site of a former cinema in Downham Market will be converted into four self contained studio apartments.

Councillors were almost unanimous in their votes in favour of the application, with only one vote against the plans coming from councillor Sandra Squire.

During the meeting, held on Monday, September 2, councillors discussed the potential noise issue tenants could experience as a result of a gym being above the apartments, which they asked to be considered. Whilst others agreed the market town is short of flats.

The building is not listed but considered to be an undesignated heritage asset and lies within the conservation area of the town.