Lifeboat rescues four people ‘trapped on rocks’

Southwold lifeboat responded. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Four people trapped on rocks were rescued by a lifeboat crew, with a charter boat assisting.

The Southwold RNLI Lifeboat was called out on Sunday, August 2 after concerns were raised for four people on rocks off the harbour.

A post on the RNLI Southwold Lifeboat Station Facebook page said the volunteer crew responded, with the 9M Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB) Coastal Voyager – which runs popular sea and river boat trips – assisting.

The lifeboat crew was alerted by Humber Coastguard to “four people trapped on rocks on south pier, off the harbour.”

It said: “Coastal Voyager very kindly picked up the two in the water.

“We put a crewman with the other two casualties on the rocks while we returned the two who were already picked up by Coastal Voyager and returned them to dry land.”

They then returned to “collect the other two casualties and our crewman,” adding that “although suffered a scuff or two everybody was okay.”