Four people rescued from leaking yacht on Norfolk coast

Four people have been rescued from a leaking yacht on the Norfolk coast.

Sheringham Lifeboat was called to reports of four people in difficulty at Blakeney on board a 34-foot yacht called Tullagoran at 1.45am on Thursday morning.

The skipper said that as they were sailing into a strong westerly wind, the boat engine had failed and sustained a serious leak and started to take on water.

The skipper quickly decided the safest thing to do was to sail the boat ashore and ground it on the beach rather than sinking at sea.

After the rescue team was launched, they found the yacht at Kelling Hard.

The four people, who were all safe with no need of medical help, were taken to shore.

The coastguard shore team arranged to take them to a hostelry in Sheringham, where they were given hot food and drink and a bed for the night.

A spokesman said there had been good co-operation between the coastguard and lifeboat teams.