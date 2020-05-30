Search

Four people arrested in King’s Lynn after police spot car with fake plates

PUBLISHED: 11:37 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:37 30 May 2020

Four people have been arrested in Kings Lynn after police spotted the car they were in had fake plates. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Four people, including a woman who was already wanted by police, have been arrested in King’s Lynn after officers spotted the car they were in had fake plates.

When police pulled the vehicle over, the driver failed a drug and was discovered to already be disqualified from driving.

Two other people in the vehicle were arrested for being in possession of drugs and a woman in the car was found to be already wanted.

The incident came after King’s Lynn police reported arresting two drink drivers in the area over recent days.

On Thursday May 28, a driver was arrested on Gaywood Road after providing a sample of 53 while a second was arrested on Friday, May 29 on Wootton Road, after they gave a reading of 85.

The driver arrested on Friday was also found to be on the road without a license or insurance.

