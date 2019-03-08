Four people and a dog rescued after being cut off by tide
PUBLISHED: 19:38 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 18 August 2019
Archant
Wells inshore lifeboat rescued four people and their dog when they were cut off by the tide on a sand bank.
The four had been walking on Wells beach and realised that the tide had come in behind them, cutting them off on a sandbank on the west side of the harbour channel.
They tried to wade back to the shore but the water was too deep so they rang 999.
The group made their way back to the higher ground on the sandbank and waited for the lifeboat to pick them up.
The alarm was raised just after 6pm on Sunday and the inshore lifeboat launched at 6.12pm and picked them and their dog up six minutes later.
All four and the dog were taken back to the main beach. No one was hurt in the incident.
