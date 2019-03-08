Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Four people and a dog rescued after being cut off by tide

PUBLISHED: 19:38 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:38 18 August 2019

Wells inshore lifeboat crew rescued four people and a dog. Picture: John Mitchell

Wells inshore lifeboat crew rescued four people and a dog. Picture: John Mitchell

Archant

Wells inshore lifeboat rescued four people and their dog when they were cut off by the tide on a sand bank.

The four had been walking on Wells beach and realised that the tide had come in behind them, cutting them off on a sandbank on the west side of the harbour channel.

You may also want to watch:

They tried to wade back to the shore but the water was too deep so they rang 999.

The group made their way back to the higher ground on the sandbank and waited for the lifeboat to pick them up.

The alarm was raised just after 6pm on Sunday and the inshore lifeboat launched at 6.12pm and picked them and their dog up six minutes later.

All four and the dog were taken back to the main beach. No one was hurt in the incident.

Most Read

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Drivers caught speeding ‘well in excess of 45mph’ in 30mph zones

Drivers were caught speeding in a 30mph zone in Costessey. Picture: Ian Burt

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School announces closure three weeks before start of new term

Hethersett Old Hall School will not be reopening in September. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish building at north Norfolk home

NNDC has served an enforcement notice on a property in Holt Road, Cley. This picture does not show the property. Picture: Google Maps

Man in his 40s killed in NDR crash

A person has died in a crash on the Norwich Northern Distributor Road (NDR) between the A140 and the B1150. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

‘At night it’s lit up like a Christmas tree’ - Owners told to remove swimming pool and demolish Norfolk home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. Pictures: David Bale

Rat ‘ran from food area’ towards customers in McDonald’s

A rat was found at McDonald's in Pakefield. File photo of rat. Picture Google/Getty.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Seven arrests following reports that City, Newcastle and Ipswich fans were involved in station clash

British Transport Police made seven arrests after the disturbance. Picture: Supplied

‘The lads are absolutely buzzing’ – Win far outweighed frustration of losing clean sheet for City captain

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley congratulates hat-trick hero Teemu Pukki after victory over Newcastle at Carrow Road Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Man arrested over park attack on homeless man

Police investigation under way in Diss Park. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police on scene at 200-person illegal rave

Police at the rave in Aldeby, near Beccles. (Picture: Joe Norton)

City buildings earmarked for demolition

The former Norfolk Training Services buildings at Norwich Livestock Market are set to be demolished by site owners Dacre Property as part of redevelopment plans. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists