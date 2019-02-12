Four people injured in crash on blind bend

Junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road, near Eye, where four people have been injured in a crash. Picture: Robert Edwards Archant

Four people have been injured after a crash between a light goods vehicle and a car at a blind bend on a rural road.

Emergency services from Norfolk and Suffolk were called to the scene of the accident on the B1077 near Eye at 12.50pm today.

A light goods vehicle had collided with the car close to the junction of the B1077 with Cranley Green Road.

Fire crews from Diss and Stradbroke attended the scene after being called in by police because of the precarious positioning of the two vehicles on top of one another.

No one was trapped in the collision but four people from the two vehicles were injured. Paramedics were on the scene.

The accident occurred at a junction just south of Eye that is on a sharp on the B1077 road, near to the entrance to Cranley Green.

More to follow