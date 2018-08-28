Four hospitalised and seriously injured after crash

The junction of the B1108 with Cuckoo Lane where a crash left four people with serious injuries. Picture: Google Archant

Four people were hospitalised with one driver left with serious back, arm, and leg injuries after a crash which closed a road for 10 hours.

Norfolk Police are appealing for witnesses to the crash which happened at around 5.30pm on Wednesday on the B1108 Norwich Road near Watton.

Officers said a white VW Polo travelling towards Watton and a black VW Sharan going in the opposite direction towards Scoulton, crashed near to the Cuckoo Lane junction.

The female driver of the Polo was airlifted to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious back, arm and leg injuries.

The woman driving the Sharan and two passengers, a man and a woman, were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road was shut by police for more than 10 hours, opening at around 3.45am this morning.

A spokesman for the police said: “Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to the collision or has dash-cam footage of the incident.

“They should contact PC Andy Miles at Swaffham Roads Armed Policing Team on 101 or email milesa@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference 295 of January 2.”