Friends set for fundraising walk in memory of popular city landlord

PUBLISHED: 15:38 16 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 16 October 2020

Friends of Carl Newell, who ran the Rose Inn on Queens Road, Norwich, are fundraising for Mind in his memory. Picture: Dawn Hopkins

Dawn Hopkins

Four friends will walk 25 miles to fundraise for a local mental health charity in memory of a popular city landlord.

Carl Newell, 40, the landlord of The Rose Inn on Queen’s Road, Norwich, took his own life on March 20.

His friends, Lee, Nathan Hensley, James Grimes and Ali Barwick, will walk from the pub to the Wildcraft Brewery near Buxton and to pay tribute and raise money for Mind.

The walk, which was organised by Mr Newell’s partner Dawn Hopkins, the landlady of The Rose Inn, will take place on Sunday.

Ms Hopkins said: “Losing Carl has been beyond devastating. Norfolk and Waveney Mind were there for me during lockdown to offer advice and support, at a time when I could not even see my friends or family.

“I hope the money we raise goes someway to helping them support others with mental health issues and their loved ones.”

To donate visit https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Team/WalkforCarl

