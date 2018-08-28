Search

Four fire engines called to crash in Brooke

PUBLISHED: 07:32 18 November 2018 | UPDATED: 07:32 18 November 2018

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident at Norwich Road (B1332) at 4.30am. Photo: Denise Bradley

Emergency services spent more than two hours at the scene of a crash in Brooke this morning.

Fire engines from Earlham, Sprowston, Carrow and Wymondham were called to the incident at Norwich Road (B1332) shortly after 4.30am.

Norfolk fire service said crews assisted police and left the scene at 7am.

Brooke is situated about seven miles south of Norwich, near Poringland.

Norfolk police has been contacted for more information. Updates to follow

