Man trapped in car after serious crash

Firefighters are working to free a man trapped in his car after a 'serious' crash on a main road.

Emergency services were called to a collision at Sotherton at 5.16pm on Wednesday.

Attending is one appliance from Wrentham, one from Halesworth, one from Beccles, and one from Lowestoft South fire station.

The police and ambulance services have also been called to the scene at King's Lane, Beccles Road.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "We responded to a single car road traffic collision. The vehicle is on all four wheels but there is one male casualty, and a man is medically trapped. We have stabilised the car to prepare to cut the roof off."

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area.

The ambulance service has been contacted for comment.

More follows.