Four fire crews called after blaze breaks out in chimney stack

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:02 PM March 21, 2022
Norfolk Fire Service fire appliance/ engine

Four fire crews were called to an early morning blaze in the village of Huckwold Cum Wilton near Brandon on Monday - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Four fire crews battled a chimney fire for several hours after it broke out early Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at 5.22am at a home in the small village of Hockwold Cum Wilton, near Brandon.

It had begun in the chimney stack but then spread to other parts of the building.

Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall, Methwold and Thetford attended the scene and used chimney equipment and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire. 

They worked to contain the fire for several hours and had brought it under control by 11.17am. 


