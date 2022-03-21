Four fire crews called after blaze breaks out in chimney stack

Four fire crews were called to an early morning blaze in the village of Huckwold Cum Wilton near Brandon on Monday - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Four fire crews battled a chimney fire for several hours after it broke out early Monday morning.

The blaze broke out at 5.22am at a home in the small village of Hockwold Cum Wilton, near Brandon.

It had begun in the chimney stack but then spread to other parts of the building.

Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall, Methwold and Thetford attended the scene and used chimney equipment and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

They worked to contain the fire for several hours and had brought it under control by 11.17am.

🚒🔥 INCIDENT 🔥🚒



INCIDENT: Building fire



Main Street,Hockwold



🚒1X Brandon

🚒1x Mildenhall

🚒 1x Merhwold

🚒1x Thetford



21/03/22

Time of call: 0522am



This was a chimney fire that spread to parts of the building and was extinguished using chimney equipment and hose reels pic.twitter.com/1I3CHsDfoY — Brandon Fire Station (@StationBrandon) March 21, 2022



