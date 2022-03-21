Four fire crews called after blaze breaks out in chimney stack
Published: 6:02 PM March 21, 2022
- Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011
Four fire crews battled a chimney fire for several hours after it broke out early Monday morning.
The blaze broke out at 5.22am at a home in the small village of Hockwold Cum Wilton, near Brandon.
It had begun in the chimney stack but then spread to other parts of the building.
Crews from Brandon, Mildenhall, Methwold and Thetford attended the scene and used chimney equipment and hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.
They worked to contain the fire for several hours and had brought it under control by 11.17am.