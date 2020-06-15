Two injured in four-car crash on A47

The A47 is closed in both directions after a crash. Picture: Ian Burt Archant 2018

The A47 was closed in both directions after an accident involving four cars.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the scene between the Burlingham Green turn-off and the North Burlingham turn-off at around 11.40am on Monday.

Four cars, including a BMW, an Audi, a Peugeot and one other vehicle were involved in the incident.

You may also want to watch:

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene.

A police spokesperson said two people were hurt, though their injuries are not believed to be life-changing or life-threatening.

The road was closed between Great Yarmouth and Postwick for a short while, but has since been reopened.

First Buses said their X1 and X11 services in and out of Norwich were delayed due to the closure.

• For regular updates about the roads in Norfolk, visit our live traffic map.