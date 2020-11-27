Four charged with hare coursing and five dogs seized
- Credit: Norfolk Constabulary
Four men have been charged with illegal hunting offences in the Fens.
They were arrested near King's Lynn after an operation involving rural crime and traffic officers, along with a police helicopter.
Five dogs, a 4x4 vehicle, a quantity of cash and equipment were also seized.
Police have now seized more than 40 dogs during the first couple of months of the coursing 'season.
Those convicted of coursing, which has been illegal for more than a decade, face having their animals impounded
Offenders still travel to Norfolk and its surrounding counties from around the country to hunt hares with dogs. Large sums of money are often bet in underground competitions, while farm workers and landowners have been threatened and attacked.
Police have stepped up the campaign against the bloodsport over recent winters under the banner of Operation Galileo, sharing information about known coursers.
