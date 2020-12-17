Church brings Christmas alive with special performance

Published: 1:57 PM December 17, 2020

Mary and Joseph wearing masks at the Fountain of Life Church's 'Christmas Alive' performance - Credit: FOL Church

A Norfolk church brought Christmas alive for families with an event using sound, sights, aromas and activities.

The Fountain of Life Church in Ashill, near Watton, took visitors through the church to experience a special performance, bring Christmas alive ahead of the festive season.

The Fountain of Life Church's 'Christmas Alive' event - Credit: FOL Church

Christmas Alive, which has become a popular Christmas tradition in the village, went ahead in a covid-secure way last week.

Rachel Kehoe from the church said: "Because of the current circumstances, the team was not sure it would be possible this year.

"However, after much prayer and deliberation, it was decided to go ahead, with a deep-felt desire to bless the community with hope and joy.

You may also want to watch:

"One guest spoke of enjoying having time away from the commercial pressures of Christmas and exploring the true meaning. She found it a real blessing, particularly as she had lost her mum this year.

The Fountain of Life Church's 'Christmas Alive' event - Credit: FOL Church

"What talent, creativity and commitment from the amazing team at FOL church, who indeed brought Christmas Alive."