Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

‘It’s a disgrace’ - Families worried about not getting refunds from Fortnite Live

PUBLISHED: 08:14 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 10:27 19 February 2019

Sarah Chapman (middle) with her sons, Daniel (left) and David (right), are unhappy customers at the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Sarah Chapman (middle) with her sons, Daniel (left) and David (right), are unhappy customers at the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

Families fear they will not be getting a refund over the heavily-criticised Fortnite Live gaming festival.

Nathan Patrick (back left) and Craig Parslow (back right) with their children (from left to right) Logan, Brayden and Harvey, are unhappy customers at the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella WilkinsonNathan Patrick (back left) and Craig Parslow (back right) with their children (from left to right) Logan, Brayden and Harvey, are unhappy customers at the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Exciting Events, who organised the festival at the Norfolk Showground on Saturday and Sunday, have come under fire after many who attended faced long queues, felt it was overpriced and said there were a lack of activities linked to the video game Fortnite.

Now unhappy festival-goers say they have been unable to contact the company to claim refunds.

Clare Wright, 39, took her 11-year-old son and his friend. She paid £60 for early tickets then another £20 for wristbands.

The store manager said: “I am annoyed by the whole thing and then they post a video on their Facebook page about the event being great, it’s a disgrace.”

The empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella WilkinsonThe empty fields as people struggle to justify the pricetag of the 'Fortnite Live' event held at the Norfolk Showground. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Ms Wright, from Felthorpe, left after seeing what was at the event. She got an initial refund for her tickets but not the wristbands.

She added: “Their Facebook page has now gone and Shaun Lord has not replied to my email that I sent straight after I left.

“I don’t know how organising events work or who I should contact but I doubt I will be getting my money back.”

Just hours after the festival kicked off, customers took to social media to complain.

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Following the backlash, the event page was removed from Facebook on Monday.

Meanwhile, Epic Games, the company behind the video game Fortnite, distanced itself from the festival, stating it was in no way associated.

Shaun Lord, from Exciting Events, blamed “staffing issues” for the delays on Saturday - a problem he claimed to have been mostly rectified by Sunday.

Norfolk Trading Standards is advising people to contact Citizen’s Advice for information on their consumer rights.

Clare and her son Jack went to Fortnite Live. Picture: Clare WrightClare and her son Jack went to Fortnite Live. Picture: Clare Wright

Michelle Smith, 35, from Swaffham, took her two children to the festival on Saturday.

She said: “By the time we arrived, there were people telling us to leave and not to bother getting wristbands.

“We stayed for an hour to keep the kids happy, but they spent 30 minutes of it running around outside.”

She said she attempted to get a refund by contacting the organisers through Facebook and the website Eventbrite, but has had no response.

Exciting Events has been contacted for comment, but did not respond.

A spokesman for the Norfolk Showground said the event organisers were fully vetted.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

Air ambulance and emergency services at the scene. Picture: Edward Briscoe

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

Aerial shot showing coastal erosion at Pakefield Caravan Park. Picture: Mike Page

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

Work on St Anne's Quarter in Norwich city centre. Photo: Lauren Cope

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

A woman has been banned from Cafe 33 in Heartsease after being given a community protection warning. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

#includeImage($article, 225)

Air ambulance called to two-vehicle car crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘We are well-equipped’ - caravan park’s message to customers after severe coastal erosion

#includeImage($article, 225)

First homes in £85m Norwich scheme could be finished by spring - as riverside plaza inches closer

#includeImage($article, 225)

Norwich woman banned from cafe for a year

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Family risk losing home after shoddy extension had to be rebuilt - costing £34,000

Rachel and Simon Wade at their home in East Rudham, outside their extension they have had to demolish and rebuild after it was not built properly. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Newly-qualified nurses join wards at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn

From left are: Helen Cameron, Samira Ayssi, Kerry Jones, Kristy Jupp, Kayleigh McCourt and Lauren West Picrture: QEH

Do you recognise these names found inscribed on an old chimney?

Do you recgonise these names and messages found on a chimney stack in Lowestoft? Picture: Clem Jones

Residents told to move cars for urgent road repairs

Tennyson Road, Lowestoft Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Cromer building society staff and customers raise nearly £500 for homeless young people

Staff and customers at the Cromer branch of the Yorkshire Building Society have raised nearly £500 towards a £500,000 appeal supporting homeless young people. Photo: YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists