Creators of Fortnite, Epic Games, taking High Court action against organisers of shambolic Norwich event

PUBLISHED: 15:23 19 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:40 19 February 2019

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

The Cave Experience at the Fortnite Live event at the Norfolk Showground. Picture Justine Petersen.

Justine Petersen

Billion pound game company Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, is taking the organisers of the shambolic Fortnite Live event in Norwich to the High Court.

Shaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian BurtShaun Lord who organised the Fortnite Live event. Picture: Ian Burt

Hundreds of people have complained and demanded refunds after a series of problems at the event at the Norfolk Showground at Costessey over the weekend, which was organised by Exciting Events, owned by Shaun Lord.

An Epic games spokesman said that the North Carolina company has issued a claim at the High Court of London.

The spokesman said: “The quality of our player experience is incredibly important to us, whether it’s inside the game or at official public events like last year’s Fortnite Pro-Am.

“Epic Games was not in any way associated with the event that took place in Norwich and we’ve issued a claim against the organisers in the High Court of London.”

Fortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic GamesFortnite was created by American developers Epic Games. Picture: Epic Games

The announcement comes as parents continue to chase Mr Lord for a refund after the event saw more than 2,800 people attend with little activities for them to take part in.

There was only a climbing wall with space for three children, space for four children to take part in archery and long queues to play Fornite, which parents had to pay for, which is a free to play game.

