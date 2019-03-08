Former teacher died of drug-related death

An inquest at Norfolk Coroners Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A former school teacher who died at his home from a drug-related death had been given “textbook care”, a coroner has said.

An inquest at Norfolk Coroner’s Court on Tuesday, March 19, heard how Andrew Jakes, 37, died last year at his home in Bridge Street, Fakenham.

A statement read out in court on behalf of his mother Judy Jakes described how she had not heard from him in a while and went to check on him at his home on August 24, but was unable to get in due to a key being in the lock on the other side of the door.

The police were later called and managed to gain entry, where they found Mr Jakes lying on his sofa.

A paramedic later confirmed his death at the scene.

A timeline of events detailed how Mr Jakes had numerous teaching jobs, including working abroad, but that he had not lasted long in the roles.

He had experienced problems with his mental health, including anxiety, depression and a personality disorder and was prone to “impulsive behaviour” which often led to him disappearing.

Mr Jakes had engaged with mental health services but missed an appointment the day before he was found dead.

He died after taking a combination of drugs, including morphine, midazolam and amphetamines.

The timeline described how he had started drumming lessons before his death and was looking at starting volunteer work but had recently split up with his girlfriend.

Ian Young, associate director of operations at Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) was asked by area coroner Yvonne Blake about concerns regarding the sharing of his information between NSFT and Change Grow Live, an alcohol and drug behaviour change service.

Mr Young told the inquest that an information sharing agreement is due to start operating within the next two weeks and that it is also seeking to implement a personality disorder strategy.

David Jakes, Andrew Jakes’ father, told the coroner that “the family view is that he did take his own life”.

In her conclusion, area coroner Yvonne Blake said: “The treatment he had is the best I have seen in a long time. This is like the textbook template for a good pattern of care.”

His death was ruled as drug-related, with the medical cause given as fatal opiate toxicity.