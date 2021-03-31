News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former estate agents in Swaffham could become beauty salon

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 2:22 PM March 31, 2021    Updated: 2:42 PM March 31, 2021
Charlotte Sims, owner of Charisma Beauty and Skincare in Norwich (inset) has taken hundreds of booki

If approved by Breckland District Council, work on the former premises of Harvey Longsons estate agents, located on Market Place in Swaffham. - Credit: Getty Images

Plans to turn a former estate agent on a town's high street into a new hair, nails, and beauty salon have been lodged.

Swaffham

If approved by Breckland District Council, work on the former premises of Harvey Longsons estate agents, located on Market Place in Swaffham. - Credit: Matthew Usher

If approved by Breckland District Council, it would see a new business move into the former home of Harvey Longsons estate agents on Market Place in Swaffham, which left the premises empty when it moved further along the same street.

The applicant, Dai Do from Cambridge, plans to take over the ground floor of the Grade II Listed building and transform it into a new hair, nails, and beauty salon called 'London Nails'.

Papers submitted with the application say the changes will be internal and not impact on the outside of the building.

London Nails, which already has a Facebook page already has more than 230 followers with many people asking to book in ahead of its planned opening on April 12.

Breckland Council will decide the application in due course.

Breckland District Council
Swaffham News

