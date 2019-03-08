Demolition of former college centre to begin next week

Plaxtole House in King's Lynn is set to be demolished to make way for housing. Picture: Ian Burt Archant © 2013

Demolition work is set to begin next week on a former college centre for people with learning difficulties.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Plaxtole House is set to be demolished to make way for new homes. PHOTO: IAN BURT Plaxtole House is set to be demolished to make way for new homes. PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plaxtole House on Goodwins Road in King's Lynn was bought from the College of West Anglia by the local council for £500,000 in 2013, as part of a £1.6m package of cutbacks at the college.

Work to tear down the building will begin on October 31 and will take around 12 weeks to complete according to a letter sent out to nearby residents today.

A water spray will be in use to reduce levels of asbestos dust in the air.

The complex was set to close as part of cutbacks at the college.

You may also want to watch:

Hundreds signed a petition to save the centre, which was used by 24 students, however once the sale of land was completed, the building was sold to Freebridge Community Housing in 2013.

On July 23, this year, Freebridge announced the college would be torn down to make way for new homes.

The housing provider said a new building had been found for the college's services which would continue as before.

Tony Hall, chief executive of Freebridge Community Housing, said: "With Plaxtole House having been empty for some time we are now looking to begin work on the site that will initially see the existing building demolished. Once the site has been cleared we will then put forward plans to build much needed, good quality homes."