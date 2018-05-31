Former school set to reopen as community hub

The former St Andrew's Primary Academy, in North Pickenham, has been repurposed as Pickenham Hub. Picture: Archant © ARCHANT NORFOLK 2015

A disused old school is set to reopen as a community facility following a tireless fundraising campaign.

Pickenham Hub, in North Pickenham, will formally open its doors to the community from midday on Saturday, February 1, replacing the former St Andrew's Church of England Primary Academy.

The school closed in December 2018 due to dramatically tumbling pupil numbers, which had fallen from 68 to 30 in the space of 10 years.

As the closure became increasingly likely, North Pickenham Community Project Ltd sprung into action with a view to repurposing the school as a community hub.

Their fundraising efforts had already began years earlier, in 2013, as the group sought to provide a central space for villagers to socialise.

Over the years they managed to raise more than £30,000 via a duck race, village fete and pop-up pubs.

The official opening of Pickenham Hub, performed by Mid Norfolk MP George Freeman, will take place at 2pm before the event comes to a close at 3pm.