Former pub to make way for housing - but its sign stays

David Hannant

David Hannant

Published: 11:28 AM December 17, 2020   
The Royal Oak, pub of the week, North Walsham Road, Sprowston. Picture: Denise Bradley

The former Royal Oak pub on North Walsham Road in Sprowston, which is set to be demolished to make way four housing. Picture: Denise Bradley - Credit: Archant copyright 2011

A former pub in a town on the edge of Norwich is to make way for housing after councillors gave the green light to its demolition.

The Royal Oak, on North Walsham Road in Sprowston has not been a pub since 2013 and until last year served as the Norwich office of a London-based company.

However, it has been vacant for more than a year and on Thursday, a bid to demolish it and build eight homes in its place went before Broadland Council's planning committee.

Planning officer Matthew Rooke told the committee that efforts had been made by the building owners to market the building for further employment use, but that the Covid-19 pandemic had halted any interest in it.

Instead, a proposal was put forward to build a development of eight homes on the site instead - a plan that was unanimously supported by the committee.

However, while the building itself will be demolished, a condition was placed to preserve the former pub's sign, at the request of Sprowston Town Council. 

Norwich News

