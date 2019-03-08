Former RAF control tower opened for Heritage Day

RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A former RAF control tower which has been transformed into a couple's dream home has been opened up to the public.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The owners of the West Raynham control tower have given visitors the chance to have a look around a giant piece of history as part of Heritage Open Days in Norfolk.

The building, owned by Shelly and Jon Booty, was taken over by the couple in 2015 with the idea of building it into their dream home.

The pair have started a Facebook page, which now has 838 followers, to show their progress of the restoration of the building, which was also formerly a fire station.

Mr Booty said: "We have had a really great response, we weren't sure how many people would turn up [on Saturday] but as soon as we opened we had about nine cars outside.

RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"Owning a building with such a history, you can't just keep it to yourself. That is why we decided to go for the heritage open day."

At the time of buying the property, Mr Booty said: "We didn't go out looking for a control tower. We spotted it online being sold as a commercial property and came and had a look.

You may also want to watch:

"As it is Grade II listed we started with the complex planning process before we even bought it so it was a bit of a risk, together with the fact we sold our house quite quickly so were also homeless for nine months."

RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The open day saw people being taken on exclusive tours of the tower itself along with the fire station.

People were also able to have their photo taken in the fire section's domestic truck.

The control tower is also set to open to the public again on Saturday, September 21.

Visitors should arrive any time between 9.00am and 1.50pm, dogs are welcome, but must be kept on leads at all times.

RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood RAF West Raynham Control Tower on Heritage Open Day. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guided tours, which take one hour, are also available at 9.30am, 11.00am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

The building is listed and it is not possible to accommodate wheelchair users due to stairs and no suitable toilet facilities. Wheelchair users are more than welcome to visit and enjoy the outside areas.

For more information visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk/visiting/event/west-raynham-control-tower or call 07707 292906.