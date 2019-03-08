New food store to open at former pub site

A brand new, bigger and more modern food store is set to open its doors next week.

Central England Co-operative has revealed the launch date and a first look behind the scenes of its brand new food store at the site of a former pub in Lowestoft.

The Society will officially open its new store in Pinewood Avenue, Lowestoft at 9am next Friday, November 8, with a special ceremony.

The opening of the Pinewood Avenue store will see the current store in Westwood Avenue close with all colleagues relocating.

Pinewood Avenue Central England Co-operative store manager Paul Baldwin said: "This is a very exciting time for everyone in the team and preparations for the big day are well under way.

"There will be a great buzz on opening day and to celebrate the food store launch we will have plenty of special opening offers, we look forward to seeing you there."

As a special opening offer, shoppers will have the opportunity to grab a free Costa Coffee when they register an email address to celebrate the launch of the new store.

The Pinewood Avenue Co-operative food store will be open from 7am to 10pm, Monday to Sunday.

Situated on the corner of Westwood Avenue and Pinewood Avenue, the building had remained empty since the former Suffolk Punch pub closed in 2016.

The new store will also include a free water refill station, as well as Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency, customer toilets, customer seating areas inside and outside the store, a lifesaving defibrillator, a free car park and a free cash machine.