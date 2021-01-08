Historic pub set to be auctioned off for £200,000

Published: 11:01 AM January 8, 2021

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A former pub that dates back almost 200 years is set to be put up for sale at auction again.

The empty Queens Head pub on the High Street at Kessingland, near Lowestoft, dates back to 1824, and has been closed since 2014.

Now the pub, which failed to sell at auction on December 8, is being marketed once more by Auction House East Anglia as a residential development.

The former Queens Head pub in Kessingland is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It will go under the hammer at an auction being held online on February 10.

The empty pub - which includes former stables to the back - has been marketed for sale for more than four years but had “limited uptake or enquiries” according to the agent, as it now looks set for a new lease of life.

The former stables at the back of the Queens Head pub in Kessingland, which is set to be auctioned off as a residential development next month. Picture: Auction House East Anglia - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

After change of use plans were lodged with East Suffolk Council last year and approved under delegated powers, it is for sale as a new residential development on a freehold tenure with a minimum guide price of £200,000 to £250,000 plus fees.



