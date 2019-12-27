Search

From plumber to principal - college boss made OBE in New Year's Honours

PUBLISHED: 23:00 27 December 2019

Principal of City College, Norwich Corrienne Peasgood has been made an OBE in the New Years Honours 2019. Picture: New Anglia LEP

Principal of City College, Norwich Corrienne Peasgood has been made an OBE in the New Years Honours 2019. Picture: New Anglia LEP

New Anglia LEP

The principal of a Norwich college and former plumber says she feels "hugely honoured" to have been made an OBE.

Jill Bignell, a teacher at Gisleham Middle School and founder of Educate Peru, has been made an MBE Picture: DAVID LENNARDJill Bignell, a teacher at Gisleham Middle School and founder of Educate Peru, has been made an MBE Picture: DAVID LENNARD

Corrienne Peasgood, principal of City College Norwich (CCN) on Ipswich Road, has been recognised for services to safeguarding and to construction skills.

She was one of seven people across the region to have been made an OBE, singled out for her role in transforming the college during a 22-year career.

Ms Peasgood, who has been principal for seven years and oversees around 8,300 students, said: "It points to what can be achieved through collaboration, teamwork and inclusiveness - and to the importance of removing our institutional hats, from time to time, and working out together what is right for students or for a particular sector.

"The strengths we have as a college are the result of having a fantastic team who all share the same commitment to making a difference for students. The amazing opportunities we are able to give our students are, in turn, only possible thanks to the brilliant team of employers and partner organisations we are so fortunate to have here in Norfolk."

Her colleague Andrew Barnes, chairman of the CCN corporation, said he was "hugely delighted" by the news, highlighting Ms Peasgood's dynamic leadership which has seen the college selected as one of the first in the country to launch the new qualification T-levels from September next year.

Ms Peasgood trained as a plumber aged 16 and, after completing an apprenticeship by the age of 21, took over the running of her family's plumbing and heating business.

Her education career began at CCN in 1997 when she ran a part-time plumbing course.

She later worked up the ranks at the college, becoming a lecturer, senior lecturer, director, vice principal, deputy principal, acting principal and, most recently, principal.

Also recognised on the list was Dominic Boddington, founder of Respect4us, and vice principal of Open Academy and founder of Educate Peru Jill Bignall. Both became MBEs.

