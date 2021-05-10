Former Norfolk council planning chief pens second novel

Published: 11:02 AM May 10, 2021 Updated: 11:18 AM May 10, 2021

Former Breckland Council planning chief Dick Wingate has written his second novel. Picture: Dick Wingate - Credit: Dick Wingate

The twists and turns (and mysteries) of life in a council planning department are told in a new novel by a former Norfolk planning chief.

The Mystery of the Leaves of the Woods by Dick Wingate follows many of the main characters from his first book The Malthouse and covers more planning conundrums in the fictional rural district of Parston.

As well as the stories of the planning staff and those they deal with, there are surprising and anonymous gifts which arrive in the post with a linking theme.

Former Breckland planning chief Dick Wingate has written his second novel called The Mystery of the Leaves of The Woods. Picture: Dick Wingate. - Credit: Dick Wingate

Mr Wingate, from Dereham, spent nearly 50 years in the town planning profession, including time as Breckland's senior planning officer.

He said: "As with my previous novel, this book is dedicated to old colleagues and to those who continue to battle away at the coalface of an ever-increasingly complex business."

The book can be bought on Amazon Books at: Wingate, Dick: The Mystery of the Leaves of the Woods. You can also email: dickw.books@gmail.com.