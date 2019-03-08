Search

Advanced search

Former pet shop could become seated cafe and takeaway

PUBLISHED: 14:36 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:10 10 October 2019

A former pet food shop in Cromer could be turned into a cafe, restaurant and takeaway, if planning permission is approved. Picture: Google

A former pet food shop in Cromer could be turned into a cafe, restaurant and takeaway, if planning permission is approved. Picture: Google

Archant

A former pet food shop in Cromer could be turned into a cafe, restaurant and takeaway, if planning permission is approved.

The former Yappers and Barkers store on Church Street could be turned into a new cafe if plans are approved by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

You may also want to watch:

The Grade II listed building would boast a new indoor seating area and would hire two full time members of staff.

In a design and access statement, the developer said: " The site is neighbours by a Chinese takeaway and a tattoo parlour and are operating without any known issues for a number of years."

Minimal changes would be made to the building including new paint on the exterior and the removal of the existing Canopy on the shop in order to paint a more traditional sign on the fascia.

The proposed opening hours for the shop would be 8am - 6pm everyday.

Most Read

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Pre-school announces closure due to ‘intolerable’ strain on teachers

Ravensemere Arc Pre-school in Beccles will be closing on November 1. Photo: Ravensmere Arc

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

Police at scene of serious crash between car and tractor

Police were called to a crash in Gorleston on October 9. Picture: James Bass

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Most Read

‘It was a real wow moment’- Pupils intrigued after ‘UFO’ crash lands at primary school

Wicklewood Primary School pupils and police gather round a mysterious UFO, visiting the school for World Space Week. Photo: Wicklewood Primary

‘Major disruption’ as part of A47 closed due to serious flooding

The A47 at Blofield was severely flooded and will remain partly closed until the water is cleared. Photo: BroadsBeat

‘Over half of the road lifted’: Torrential rain causes sewer sinkhole at major junction

One driver said peeled up tarmac in Beccles

Secret deal struck which could see new shops built on edge of village

Shops could be built on land off Links Road in Hopton-on-Sea. Pic: Google Maps.

READER LETTER: Should Royals have been ejected from Carrow Road?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte spotted during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Revealed: Where thousands of new homes could be built, transforming every area of Norfolk

More than 650 homes could be built on The Deal Ground in Norwich. Pic: Archant Library.

Family’s anger after driver comes between 20 year old’s funeral convoy

Harry Greenwood's family, from Lowestoft have hit out following a funeral procession. Picture: Emma Greenwood

Uproar as damaged caravan is left strewn along picturesque footpath

Fakenham resident Richard Crook expressed his shock at finding the dumped caravan on the path from Hempton to Sculthorpe. Picture: Richard Crook/Archant

Police remain at scene of ‘serious collision’ involving tractor and car

Police remain at the scene of a collision involving a tractor and a car at Outwell Road, Emneth, earlier today. Picture; IAN CARTER

Verdict over controversial plans for 110 homes and primary school delayed

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists