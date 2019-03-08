Former pet shop could become seated cafe and takeaway

A former pet food shop in Cromer could be turned into a cafe, restaurant and takeaway, if planning permission is approved.

The former Yappers and Barkers store on Church Street could be turned into a new cafe if plans are approved by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC).

The Grade II listed building would boast a new indoor seating area and would hire two full time members of staff.

In a design and access statement, the developer said: " The site is neighbours by a Chinese takeaway and a tattoo parlour and are operating without any known issues for a number of years."

Minimal changes would be made to the building including new paint on the exterior and the removal of the existing Canopy on the shop in order to paint a more traditional sign on the fascia.

The proposed opening hours for the shop would be 8am - 6pm everyday.