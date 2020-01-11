Search

Advanced search

Eyesore pool could have new lease of life after decade

PUBLISHED: 11:19 11 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 11 January 2020

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Archant

A disused outdoor swimming pool, which has been out of action for more than a decade, looks set to be given a new lease of life.

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

Hopes are high that new and improved leisure facilities for all the family will be unveiled in time for the summer in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

It comes as work has started on the former swimming pool area in Nicholas Everitt Park, at the Boulevard Leisure Centre, to "infill the swimming pool" area, and create a new children's 'splash pool' style attraction complete with a central beach area, play equipment and seating.

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

An application from Oulton Broad Parish Council, which centred around "infill swimming pool and install additional leisure facilities" at the Boulevard Leisure Centre on Bridge Road was approved with conditions by the Broads Authority before Christmas.

Approving the scheme with conditions, the Broads Authority delegated decision report stated: "The proposed development would remove what has become an unusable eyesore and would contribute to the regeneration of this area.

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

"It would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of Nicholas Everitt Park or the surrounding conservation area.

"The proposed development is therefore considered acceptable."

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

A design and access statement from Ian Garrett Building Design, acting as agents on behalf of the parish council, lodged with the Broads Authority, said that the swimming pool had "been out of operation" for over a decade.

It states: "The proposals are an aspiration and desire to improve the current facilities within the area of the swimming pool in line with the excellent work that continues to be maintained within Nicholas Everitt Park by Oulton Broad Parish Council, which will in the longer term enhance the area for tourists and offer security for the tenant of the facility.

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick HowesWork is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes

"The proposals will provide improved facilities for children, parents/grandparents and carers alike, within the area of the swimming pool."

Last July, new £103,000 play equipment was unveiled in Nicholas Everitt Park after the old fort and helter-skelter that had been used by generations was replaced.

Oulton Broad parish councillor Christine Ashdown said: "Plans have been approved and the tenant is hoping to have it open for the summer.

"We are looking forward to it.

"It will be great for Oulton Broad as it carries on from the work in the play area and the Nicholas Everitt Park area."

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Explosions heard after fire near to hotel in Norwich city centre

Police at the scene followong fire on Prince of Wales Road. PIC: Peter Walsh.

Pub at heart of community gets set to close

Amanda Rose, landlady of the Red Lion which is closing at the end of January. Photo : Steve Adams

‘We agreed with Norwich in three minutes’ - How City won the race for Duda

Slovakian international midfielder Ondrej Duda is heading to Norwich City on loan Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA

Van firm goes bust after 15 years

Kevin Owen, MD of the VANshop in Fakenham, has instructed insolvency experts to liquidate the 15-year-old firm which has now ceased trading. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Norwich bar closes down

Panda Bar director Samantha Elliott, pictured when the business opened in 2018. Picture: Archant

Norfolk town could get McDonald’s and Starbucks

Downham Market could be getting a McDonald's restaurant. Jay Nelson

Another empty shop for seaside town after trader decides to cut overheads by drastically downsizing

Sheringham shop owner Cliff Morris, who is dramatically downsizing his business after 33 years of trading. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

WATCH: Video shows rat on window sill in McDonald’s

A rat was filmed in the McDonald's restaurant on King's Lynn's Hardwick Estate just before Christmas. Photo: Michael Darlington

‘Ginormous’ cliff collapse leaves caravans at risk of falling

A huge section of cliff has fallen onto the beach and sea at a caravan park in Trimingham. Picture: Amanda Stephens

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We moved to Norfolk for a better life - it’s been the total opposite’

A Dereham homeowner says he has been plagued by crime since moving from London, culminating in the vandalism of his car. Picture: Contributed

Mum-of-three used stiletto shoe as weapon in town centre fight

Hannah Rose used a stiletto to wound a man in a Fakenham brawl, a court heard Photo: Steve Adams

From The Stranglers to The Streets: Five album covers shot in the region

Student accomodation at the UEA where The Streets' Computers and Blues album cover was shot. Photo: Casey Cooper-Fiske

School among 16 council-owned properties set to go up for sale

Trowse Primary School. Picture: Denise Bradley

Young Farmers profile: How Will de Feyter, 27, filled a business ‘void’ with pigs

Norfolk Young Farmers chairman Will de Feyter won a prize for his pig finishing enterprise at the 2019 National Pig Awards. Photo: Andrew Whitby
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists