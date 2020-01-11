Eyesore pool could have new lease of life after decade

Work is under way to infill the former swimming pool area in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. Pictures: Mick Howes Archant

A disused outdoor swimming pool, which has been out of action for more than a decade, looks set to be given a new lease of life.

Hopes are high that new and improved leisure facilities for all the family will be unveiled in time for the summer in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

It comes as work has started on the former swimming pool area in Nicholas Everitt Park, at the Boulevard Leisure Centre, to "infill the swimming pool" area, and create a new children's 'splash pool' style attraction complete with a central beach area, play equipment and seating.

An application from Oulton Broad Parish Council, which centred around "infill swimming pool and install additional leisure facilities" at the Boulevard Leisure Centre on Bridge Road was approved with conditions by the Broads Authority before Christmas.

Approving the scheme with conditions, the Broads Authority delegated decision report stated: "The proposed development would remove what has become an unusable eyesore and would contribute to the regeneration of this area.

"It would not be detrimental to the character and appearance of Nicholas Everitt Park or the surrounding conservation area.

"The proposed development is therefore considered acceptable."

A design and access statement from Ian Garrett Building Design, acting as agents on behalf of the parish council, lodged with the Broads Authority, said that the swimming pool had "been out of operation" for over a decade.

It states: "The proposals are an aspiration and desire to improve the current facilities within the area of the swimming pool in line with the excellent work that continues to be maintained within Nicholas Everitt Park by Oulton Broad Parish Council, which will in the longer term enhance the area for tourists and offer security for the tenant of the facility.

"The proposals will provide improved facilities for children, parents/grandparents and carers alike, within the area of the swimming pool."

Last July, new £103,000 play equipment was unveiled in Nicholas Everitt Park after the old fort and helter-skelter that had been used by generations was replaced.

Oulton Broad parish councillor Christine Ashdown said: "Plans have been approved and the tenant is hoping to have it open for the summer.

"We are looking forward to it.

"It will be great for Oulton Broad as it carries on from the work in the play area and the Nicholas Everitt Park area."

