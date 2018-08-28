Chance to meet former Olympian at library event

Former Olympian Paul Evans will be at Lowestoft Library as part of Sporting Memories. Picture: Archant Copyright Archant Norfolk 2016

Athletics fans will have the opportunity to meet one of Britain’s finest long-distance runners of all time at Lowestoft Library.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Paul Evans running in the Chicago Marathon in 1996. Picture: Archant Paul Evans running in the Chicago Marathon in 1996. Picture: Archant

As part of Suffolk Libraries’ ‘Sporting Memories’ series, Paul Evans will be at the library from 10.30am to 12.15pm on Thursday, January 17, to offer sporting insight and delve into his career highlights.

Having started out as a promising footballer with a remarkable engine, Mr Evans finally took up running at the age of 25 and became a member of the City of Norwich Athletics Club.

He went on to compete in the 10,000m final at both the 1992 Barcelona Olympics and 1996 Atlanta games, but his most impressive performances came on the road.

Mr Evans can boast victory in the 1996 Chicago Marathon, as well as a second-place finish in the New York Marathon and third in the London Marathon.

Tickets for the event are free and refreshments will be provided.