WATCH: Poignant moment former Norwich City star gave shirt to crying child
PUBLISHED: 07:47 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:55 02 September 2019
Former Norwich City Josh Murphy has warmed the hearts of football supporters nationwide after giving his shirt to a crying child after a match.
The Cardiff City winger spotted the young boy in tears at the end of the Championship match against Fulham on Friday and consoled him by handing over his shirt.
Since the video of his kind gesture was shared online and social media, it has been seen tens of thousands of times and won Murphy huge praise from fans of many clubs.
Murphy had scored Cardiff's only goal in the 42nd minute, only for Aleksander Mitrović to equalise for Fulham shortly after - resulting in a 1-1 draw.
Murphy started his professional career at the Canaries in 2013 along with his twin brother, Jacob.
He scored his first professional goal in a Football League Cup match against Watford. Norwich were 2-0 down but Murphy's goal in the 77th minute pulled the score back to 2-1.
In 2014, Murphy was awarded Professional of the Year in the West Norfolk Sports Awards as well as the special achievement award.
Murphy joined Cardiff City last year.