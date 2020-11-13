Search

Former City striker and family get stuck into new sticker book

PUBLISHED: 06:30 14 November 2020

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

As families get set to kick off their own Norwich City sticker collections, even former players are getting involved with the craze.

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The second ever Norwich City sticker book officially launches on Monday, with thousands of albums and tens of thousands of sticker packs dropping onto the shelves of independent newsagents and shops in just two days time.

And as former City striker Peter Silvester shows here, collecting the stickers is fun for the entire family, with three generations of his family getting stuck into the fun.

Mr Silvester, who made 113 appearances for the Canaries between 1969 and 1974, enjoyed opening his first packs this week alongside his son Stuart and two grandsons, seven-year-old Ralph and six-year-old Oliver.

The forward, who plundered 37 goals for the club in his stint, was one of the unlucky ex-players to miss out on a place in the last album. However, this time his two grandchildren will be eagerly anticipating the moment they see their grandad staring back at them when they sort through their packs.

Former Norwich City player Peter Silvester, with his son, Stuart, and grandsons Ralph, seven, left, and Oliver, six, with the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News sticker books and stickers. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

This year, the album celebrates 15 of the club’s most memorable seasons – including the 1971/72 Division Two winning season in which the 71-year-old played a key role.

And the magic number the two lads will be looking out for after they tear open their packs is 63 – which captures a crucial goal scored by their grandad in a 2-2 draw with Birmingham City.

On top of celebrating 15 of the club’s most memorable and successful seasons, the new album includes a team of the decade for the past 10 years, this season’s current squad and 25 shiny stickers.

These all-important shinies are dedicated to the club’s top 10 Premier League goalscorers and the winners of the Barry Butler Memorial Trophy in each of the campaigns.

With 230 stickers to collect in total, collectors can look forward to taking part in swap shops, reliving childhood memories or having fun with their families – just like the Silvesters are doing.

Sticker books and packs will be on sale in independent stores from Monday, online at PinkUnShop.co.uk and, after lockdown, from the Norwich City official club shop at Carrow Road and Fan Hub in Norwich.

