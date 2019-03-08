Former Norwich City footballer makes surprise visit to youth club

Former Norwich City footballer Jordan Rhodes with youngsters from the Costessey Youth Posse at the Costessey Centre. Picture: STEPHEN GRIMBLE STEPHEN GRIMBLE

Youngsters were treated to a surprise visit from a top footballer.

Jordan Rhodes, former Norwich City loan striker, had an hour-long kick about with 20 children and teenagers at the Costessey Youth Posse (CYP) at the Costessey Centre, Longwater Lane.

The footballer, who plays for Sheffield Wednesday Football Club, heard about the youth club from a parent of one of the young members.

CYP youth worker Kerry Johnson, 43, from Hellesdon, said: "It was a bit of a surprise. It was raise the young people's aspirations and make them think they could do anything in life. It was a morale boost.

"The young people don't usually get visitors like that. It was great."

She added the club members were very excited by the session in which they got to chat with and learn tips from the sportsman.

To get involved in the club call Costessey Town Council on 01603 742958.