Ex-Norwich City star to skydive thousands of feet for mental health charity

PUBLISHED: 06:46 06 October 2020 | UPDATED: 06:47 06 October 2020

Former Norwich City player Cédric Anselin will take on a skydive to raise money for Norfolk and Waveney Mind. Picture: Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Archant

A former Norwich City player will plunge 13,000 feet from the sky in a bid to raise money for a local mental health charity.

Cédric Anselin, whose career included a stint in the Canaries’ midfield as well as managing Norwich United, will make the jump to fund raise for Norfolk and Waveney Mind on World Mental Health Day, Saturday October, 10, at UK Parachuting in Beccles.

He will be joined by a group of intrepid fundraisers leaping from 13,000 feet to raise money for the charity’s work supporting people affected by mental health issues across the county.

Anselin has spoken openly about his own mental health issues, including bouts of severe depression and an attempt to take his own life.

He said: “There is a big stigma for men facing mental health issues so raising money to support a local charity like Norfolk and Waveney Mind is very important to me, to help keep their vital services going, especially during this time.”

Alex Haswell, fundraising manager at Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: “Cedric is a fantastic ambassador for mental health and we’re so pleased that he’s supporting us on World Mental Health Day.

“We’ve still got a couple of places left on the day so please do get in touch if you’d like to join our brave team!”

Norfolk and Waveney Mind is also marking World Mental Health Day with a free online mindfulness workshop for anyone feeling anxious because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Mindfulness, Covid and Coronanxiety’ takes place via Zoom on Saturday October, 10 from 11am to 1pm, and will examine how a mindful approach to living can help us stay calm and positive during these difficult times.

And the charity is inviting people to pledge to #DoOneThing to support their wellbeing, with ideas and resources on its website on the themes of connecting with others, being active, giving, being mindful, and learning.

For more information about World Mental Health Day and to sign up for the skydive and mindfulness course visit www.norfolkandwaveneymind.org.uk/DoOneThing

