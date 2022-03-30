Former Norfolk police chief constable takes on new charity role

Norfolk's former police chief constable has a new role - as chairman of a charity which aims to improve the lives of people in the county.

Simon Bailey retired from the top job at Norfolk police at the end of June, after more than three decades with the force.

He has now been appointed as chair of the Norfolk Community Foundation - to help support the charity's work to build stronger communities and improve the lives of people in the county.

Mr Bailey, chief constable from 2013 until 2021, joined the Norfolk Community Foundation as a trustee in 2019.

He said: "Having spent a career trying to prevent crime and protect the vulnerable I have seen the importance of putting in place early help to build resilient and supportive communities.

"My experience with the foundation has shown the power of bringing everyone together to tackle the issues our communities are facing, whether it be during the recent pandemic or as we prepare for the full impact of rising fuel prices and inflation.

"The foundation exists to build community and give everyone the opportunity to thrive and I am delighted to lead this organisation at a time when Norfolk needs it the most.”

Mr Bailey's appointment follows the end of Henry Cator OBE's term as chair.

He had been in the role since 2017 and helped lead the organisation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic, when the charity invested more than £4m into Norfolk charities and community groups to support the most vulnerable people in the county.

Henry Cator OBE. - Credit: Norfolk Community Foundation

Mr Cator said: "It has been an enormous privilege to have been chairman of the Norfolk Community Foundation over the last five years.

"We never imagined the effect that the Covid pandemic would have on families and individuals within our community.

"The role of the foundation as a cornerstone within the charity sector in Norfolk means that we have increasing challenges to face.

"I have every confidence in our trustees and staff that they will meet the needs as they arise. Together Norfolk shines brighter."

The Eastern Daily Press worked with the foundation on the Surviving the Covid Winter Appeal to support those left struggling during the pandemic.