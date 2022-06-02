Former Norfolk chief constable made CBE for child protection work

Former Norfolk chief Constable Simon Bailey who has been made a CBE - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s former chief constable has been recognised by the Queen for his work towards child protection.

Simon Bailey has been made Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

The only person in policing history to go through every rank in the same force, starting as a 21-year-old bobby on the beat in King’s Lynn, he stood down as chief constable in June 2021.

He has been recognised in the awards for his services to policing and to child protection.

He was the former national police lead for child protection and head of Operation Hydrant, the high-profile nationwide inquiry into historical child sexual abuse.

Part of that national role has involved trying to get big tech companies to act to protect children.

Upon his retirement Mr Bailey said his biggest regret was “not being able to find a way to halt the exploitation and abuse of children”.

He has since become chairman of the Norfolk Community Foundation charity which aims to improve the lives of people in the county.