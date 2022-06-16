Obituary: Former Navy man who became a nurse in Norwich hospitals

Tributes have been paid to a former Royal Navy radar operator, who went on to look after terminally ill patients in Norwich hospitals, following his death aged 96.

Robert Martin, known as Bob to friends and family, was born in Poplar, East London in 1926.

As a child he'd read a biography of Father Damien, a missionary who dedicated his life to treating lepers in Hawaii, which gave him the wish to be a doctor.

However, shortly after he'd turned 13, the Second World War broke out and he left school to bring in wages for his family, working at a picture framers in Bow and later at a factory in Bethnal Green.

In 1940, rather than being evacuated, Bob chose to stay with his family and in April of that year they moved to Newbury in Berkshire, working as an errand boy for a butcher, in a chemist and as a gardener, which led to a lifelong interest in gardening.

During the war, while still in his teens, he also volunteered at Newbury Hospital in the evenings, helping out in operating theatres which helped his growing interest in nursing.

Aged just 17 he cycled to Reading to volunteer for the Royal Navy, rather than be conscripted into the Army.

After completing intensive training, he was asked if he preferred “big ships or small ships”. Bob didn’t like the idea of being on a battleship with 1,500 others, and so became a radar operator on the minesweeper 1034.

On one notable occasion, the flotilla of four minesweepers were sweeping close to the French coast prior to D-Day. There was heavy fog preventing the Germans from seeing them from the shore. However, the fog lifted and suddenly they came under shell fire but fortunately none hit.

On August 6, 1945, he met his future wife, a Dutch girl named Cato, then 18, when the minesweeper he was on berthed in Amsterdam.

They married in 1948 and over the next 11 years had five children, Moira, Robert, Bill, Vicky and Melanie and settled in Newbury until the late 1960s.

In his early teens Bob had read The Mutiny on the Bounty and fell in love with the idea of settling on Norfolk Island near Australia.

This prompted him to uproot his family in 1968 and emigrate to Brisbane in Australia under the Ten Pound Poms scheme.

In Australia he worked as a shopkeeper, then hotel porter and finally as a library assistant at Queensland University - the job he cherished most in his lifetime.

He had planned to settle on Norfolk Island but never realised his dream and in 1972 returned to the UK to settle in Norwich.

For many years Bob worked as a porter at the old Norfolk and Norwich Hospital. He also took on private nursing for people with illnesses such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis. His final job was as a nurse at Priscilla Bacon Lodge caring for the terminally ill, many of them quite young.

He retired in the early 1980s and enjoyed travelling back to Australia, to New Zealand and Canada and took many holidays in the Mediterranean.

For much of the last 50 years Bob lived in the Golden Triangle area of Norwich but also spent five years living at the Watermill in Hingham, after seeing an advert for it in the EDP property section.

He had a love of classical music, the arts, painting reading and quizzes. He gave to numerous charities and was proud to be a lifelong blood donor.

His daughter Moira, 73, said: "My dad had all the qualities of a man with the caring and practical capabilities of a woman at home making.

"He was our super hero, who was so loving and tender.

"I never wanted to disappoint him as it would have broken my heart.

"My dad made each of his children feel special. He loved us unconditionally."

His wife Cato died in 2020 and he passed away at Chiswick House nursing home on June 1, aged 96.

He is survived by his five children, seven grandsons and 10 great grandchildren.

His funeral takes place on Friday, June 17 at Earlham Crematorium.