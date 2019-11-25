'He leaves a lasting legacy' - Former Jarrold managing director dies aged 85

Waltraud (CORRECT) Jarrold and Richard Jarrold (glasses) Amanda Sandland-Taylor

The former managing director of one of Norwich's most well known businesses has died at the age of 85.

Caroline and Richard Jarrold with the 1928 programme and the recent history book of YMCA Norfolk. For Derek James. Caroline and Richard Jarrold with the 1928 programme and the recent history book of YMCA Norfolk. For Derek James.

Born in 1934, Richard Jarrold was the second son of John and Grace Jarrold and part of the influential Norwich family. He grew up in Cotman Road, in Thorpe, with his older brother Peter and younger brother Antony.

During the Second World War, he and Peter were evacuated to Westmoreland, before returning to Norwich and attending Old Buckenham Hall School, where he played in the first hockey and football teams.

After postponing National Service, he attended Queens' College in Cambridge, following in the footsteps of his father to gain a degree in natural sciences.

In 1953, he met his wife Waltraud, who was staying in Norwich at the time. The pair were married five years later, in 1958.

Service of thanksgiving for the life of Tom Eaton at Norwich Cathedral Richard Jarrold arriving picture by Adrian Judd Service of thanksgiving for the life of Tom Eaton at Norwich Cathedral Richard Jarrold arriving picture by Adrian Judd

After finishing his studies, Mr Jarrold joined the 5th Royal Horse Artillery Regiment, stationed in Germany, allowing for him to make frequent visits to his future wife.

With her family living close to the town of Koblenz, Mr and Mrs Jarrold were instrumental in establishing its twinning with Norwich, working tirelessly over three decades to forge strong connections between the two places.

In 1959, he took over the role of managing director of Jarrold Retail, a role he held for more than 30 years.

Richard Jarrold, retired managing director of Jarrolds speaks as the new Heritage Wall situated in the Pantry Restaurant, telling the store's history was unveiled.; Picture: Denise Bradley Richard Jarrold, retired managing director of Jarrolds speaks as the new Heritage Wall situated in the Pantry Restaurant, telling the store's history was unveiled.; Picture: Denise Bradley

During this period, he oversaw a major expansion of the London Street department store, extending the business to include fashion and furniture, facilitated by the purchase of the neighbouring corn exchange.

Like his brother, he became thoroughly ingrained in the Norwich community, holding several high ranking positions in various organisations.

Among these, he was president of YMCA Norfolk for more than 40 years, chairman of the Assembly House Trust and president of the Norwich Chamber of Commerce, as well as dedicating more than 50 years of his life to the Norwich Rotary Club.

David Hill, executive chairman of Jarrold, said: "Richard has been a shining example to so many in the company, in Norwich and beyond. His passing away, just two weeks after his brother Peter, is immeasurably sad.

"He leaves a lasting and significant legacy within the company and the community of Norwich and Norfolk.

He is survived by his wife Waltraud, daughters Caroline and Michelle, and grandchildren Max, Felix, Elliott, Louisa and Alice.