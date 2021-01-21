Egg and Spud Man's delivery service booms in lockdown
- Credit: Danielle Booden
It started out as a few deliveries of locally produced eggs and potatoes to family at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown.
But after recommendations through word of mouth and Facebook, Paul Matthews, from Aylsham, quit his job as a Hermes courier and started up The Egg and Spud man.
He now delivers food including eggs, potatoes, fruit, vegetables, cakes, and honey to 150 homes each week across north Norfolk and Norwich.
And due to increasing demand, the father-of-three is expanding his home deliveries to Wymondham, Poringland, Blofield, Brundall and Hethersett.
Mr Matthews, 49, said: "Everything snowballed. I left my job as a courier to concentrate on this. I have many years in working with fruit and vegetables and the business has gone from strength to strength."
You may also want to watch:
For the past 20 years he has sold local strawberries and asparagus from caravans on the side of the road in Aylsham, Felbrigg and Attlebridge.
His working week begins on Monday where he sorts out orders.
Most Read
- 1 Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death
- 2 A47 closed in both directions after crash
- 3 Covid rips through care homes again with deaths almost doubling in a week
- 4 Part of seventh skeleton discovered in city street
- 5 'I am heartbroken' - Woman's two cats killed by 'reckless' drivers
- 6 Hotel 'nobody wants to buy' for sale as housing for £365,000
- 7 13 cars targeted in tyre-slashing spree
- 8 Woman in her 20s among 31 Covid patients to die in five days at hospital
- 9 City Council withdraws support for £153m Western Link
- 10 Concern elderly people 'being ignored' as town has no vaccination centre
On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday he starts work at 5am, picking up supplies from nearby growers and producers.
The boxes are then put together by his daughter, Sophie Matthews, 21, in his Stratton Strawless packing room, before he takes them to homes across the county.
On delivery days he works 12-13 hours and finishes at 5.30pm.
Mr Matthews added: "I love working. If I wasn't doing this in lockdown I would have found another job to keep working. I'm not one to sit at home.
"It is nice to help people in the community. I have had no end of people saying the service has been a lifeline for them, even if they are just getting eggs and potatoes.
"People love to see me during deliveries, especially the elderly, as I might be the only person they see in a week."
He likes to add produce here and there and one new line is smoked cheese which he likes to make at home in his spare time.
The delivery man, who wants to carry on the business long-term, said it was important to support local producers.
He added that some customers liked the service because they were scared to shop in supermarkets.
Search The Egg and Spud man on Facebook.