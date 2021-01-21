Egg and Spud Man's delivery service booms in lockdown

Published: 5:30 PM January 21, 2021

It started out as a few deliveries of locally produced eggs and potatoes to family at the start of the first coronavirus lockdown.

But after recommendations through word of mouth and Facebook, Paul Matthews, from Aylsham, quit his job as a Hermes courier and started up The Egg and Spud man.

Paul Matthews, owner of The Egg & Spud man, with his daughter Sophie Matthews, who helps pack up the vegetable boxes. - Credit: Danielle Booden

He now delivers food including eggs, potatoes, fruit, vegetables, cakes, and honey to 150 homes each week across north Norfolk and Norwich.

And due to increasing demand, the father-of-three is expanding his home deliveries to Wymondham, Poringland, Blofield, Brundall and Hethersett.

Some of the vegetable boxes that Paul Matthews, owner of The Egg & Spud man, packs up with help from his daughter Sophie Matthews, 21. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Mr Matthews, 49, said: "Everything snowballed. I left my job as a courier to concentrate on this. I have many years in working with fruit and vegetables and the business has gone from strength to strength."

For the past 20 years he has sold local strawberries and asparagus from caravans on the side of the road in Aylsham, Felbrigg and Attlebridge.

His working week begins on Monday where he sorts out orders.

On Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday he starts work at 5am, picking up supplies from nearby growers and producers.

The boxes are then put together by his daughter, Sophie Matthews, 21, in his Stratton Strawless packing room, before he takes them to homes across the county.

Paul Matthews, owner of The Egg & Spud man, delivering a vegetable box to his customer Gemma Hedges. - Credit: Danielle Booden

On delivery days he works 12-13 hours and finishes at 5.30pm.

Mr Matthews added: "I love working. If I wasn't doing this in lockdown I would have found another job to keep working. I'm not one to sit at home.

"It is nice to help people in the community. I have had no end of people saying the service has been a lifeline for them, even if they are just getting eggs and potatoes.

"People love to see me during deliveries, especially the elderly, as I might be the only person they see in a week."

He likes to add produce here and there and one new line is smoked cheese which he likes to make at home in his spare time.

Gemma Hedges with her vegetable box that was delivered by Paul Matthews, owner of The Egg & Spud man. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The delivery man, who wants to carry on the business long-term, said it was important to support local producers.

He added that some customers liked the service because they were scared to shop in supermarkets.

