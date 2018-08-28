Search

Former footballer Robbie Savage not keen on seeing Norwich City promoted

PUBLISHED: 12:30 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:54 04 February 2019

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

Ex footballer Robbie Savage. Photo: PA Archive/PA Images

PA Archive/PA Images

Outspoken ex-player turned pundit Robbie Savage has ruffled a few feathers by suggesting he would rather see Leeds United, Derby County, Birmingham or Aston Villa than Norwich in the Premier League.

City sit top of the Championship following their win over Leeds on Saturday with Ipswich next up at Carrow Road on Sunday.

But the former Leicester, Birmingham and Blackburn player who has become a pundit since retiring, told BBC Radio 5 Live’s 606 phone-in show that he is not keen on seeing City promoted.

“Let’s be honest,” said the former Welsh international. “Would I rather see Leeds United, Derby County, Birmingham or Aston Villa than Norwich in the Premier League, yes I would.”

The comments come as Savage prepares to appear at Carrow Road to share stories from his career in An Evening with Robbie Savage event on March 1.

