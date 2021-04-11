Remembering Prince Philip's love of West Norfolk
- Credit: Courtesy of Alison Croose
Alison Croose covered the royals extensively during her many years working as the EDP's West Norfolk news editor. She recalls her memories of reporting on Prince Philip...
Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, was a familiar figure enjoying the beautiful Sandringham Estate but has also undertaken many official engagements in nearby King’s Lynn and other venues around West Norfolk.
Over the years he attended many receptions and fund-raising events supporting various charities and organisations in which he had a special interest.
On one such occasion in the mid-1970s crowds turned out in Lynn to see the Duke visit restoration projects in Lynn town centre.
The then chairman of West Norfolk Council, Clifford Burman, and Lady Evershed of Lynn Preservation Trust, escorted the Duke on his visit to Thoresby College in Queen Street.
He also unveiled a plaque marking an award to the Preservation Trust for the completion of the restoration of parts of St Margaret’s Priory as residential cottages.
The lovely countryside of the extensive Sandringham Estate offered Princes Philip the ideal environment in which he could enjoy his love of the outdoors and pursue his country interests – carriage driving and winter pheasant shoots.
He also became involved in the management of the Sandringham Estate.
The estate regularly hosted top-flight carriage driving trials which attracted competitors from abroad.
The parkland around Sandringham House provided an ideal setting for the rigorous cross-country section of the trials in which competitors had to tackle water-hazards and tight turns round trees and fences. It was not a sport for the faint-hearted.
Prince Philip, who was regularly seen out on public roads in the estate with his carriage driving outfit during the year, was a regularly competitor facing stiff competition from fellow national and international teams.
But he was also took the role of a steward, and sometimes sat at an appropriate distance with his clipboard recording any penalties awarded to competitors tackling complex hazards.
In more recent years he was happy to sit in his Land Rover and watch others compete in the demanding sport.