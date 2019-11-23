Search

'Better than a hit of smack' - Former drug addict turns to wildlife photography

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 November 2019

David Cullingford, who spent some time in prison, has created a Norfolk wildlife calendar. Picture: St Martins Housing Trust

David Cullingford, who spent some time in prison, has created a Norfolk wildlife calendar. Picture: St Martins Housing Trust

Archant

A former drug addict and homeless man in Norwich has started a new chapter as a photographer.

Proceeds from the calendar will go towards homelessness based charity St Martins Housing Trust. Picture: St Martins Housing TrustProceeds from the calendar will go towards homelessness based charity St Martins Housing Trust. Picture: St Martins Housing Trust

David Cullingford, who also spent time in prison, has now produced a nature calendar focusing on Norfolk wildlife and beauty spots.

He was lent a camera by Norwich-based homelessness charity, St Martins Housing Trust, which supported Mr Cullingford during the lowest points in his life, and he spent lots of time taking photographs at the River Wensum.

Receiving the camera triggered David�s love of photography and he has captured hundreds of exceptional images of birds, wildlife and Norfolk landscapes ever since. Picture: St Martins Housing TrustReceiving the camera triggered David�s love of photography and he has captured hundreds of exceptional images of birds, wildlife and Norfolk landscapes ever since. Picture: St Martins Housing Trust

Mr Cullingford, who developed an interest in birdwatching as a child, said: "I was getting more and more into wildlife and noticed the local otters and the kingfishers. Finally getting a shot of a kingfisher with a 2.5 x zoom compact camera was better for me than getting any hit of smack or cocaine that I've ever taken in my life."

Twelve of his photographs feature in St Martins' 2020 Norfolk Wildlife calendar, available from Under 1 Roof, 102 Westwick Street, or at the Donation Station, 33 Bishopate.

