Tributes paid to 'wise' town stalwart who served 20 years on council

Colin Richardson, was prominent in Beccles and Bungay following his 20-year stint at the Bungay Town Council, for his work as Town Reeve and as a councillor for 15 years. Contributed by Richardson family Archant

A former councillor for two towns has been remembered as “a kind and considerate man” following his death, aged 87.

Colin Richardson was prominent in Beccles and Bungay following his 20-year stint at Bungay Town Council, for his work as Town Reeve as well his work as a councillor.

Born at Mersea in Essex in 1931, his family moved to Tiptree three years later. The family then moved to Beccles when his father took a job at William Clowes printers. He went to Ravensmere School in Beccles and Bungay Grammar School.

After leaving school he worked for Darby Brothers timber merchants, before doing his National Service in the RAF.

He got a job at Clay's book printers in Bungay, and worked there for 43 years while living in Ditchingham, before moving to Bungay in 1971.

He and his wife, Janet became members of Emmanuel Methodist and United Reformed Church.

Mr Richardson joined the town council and served for 20 years, in that time, he was chairman twice.

In 1985 the couple were introduced to the Queen and Prince Philip when they visited Lowestoft. In 1986 and 1987 they were invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Mr Richardson was a governor of Bungay High School for 30 years and served a term as chairman. He was later appointed to the Bungay Grammar School Foundation Trust and also served as chairman of the Suffolk Valuation Panel, which he was on for 12 years.

The couple moved to Beccles nearly 20 years ago and he became a town councillor there, serving a term as deputy mayor, while retaining his connection with Bungay on the Town Trust and through the church.

Sylvia Knights, current Town Reeve, said: “Colin was a long serving feoffee and councillor, who over many years made a significant contribution to both the town and community of Bungay. Respected by many, he will be much missed.”

His funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Church in Bungay on May 3 at 11am, followed by a family only committal at Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium. Donations are invited for the The Alzheimer's Society.