Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Tributes paid to 'wise' town stalwart who served 20 years on council

PUBLISHED: 14:33 16 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 16 April 2019

Terry reeve

Colin Richardson, was prominent in Beccles and Bungay following his 20-year stint at the Bungay Town Council, for his work as Town Reeve and as a councillor for 15 years. Contributed by Richardson family

Colin Richardson, was prominent in Beccles and Bungay following his 20-year stint at the Bungay Town Council, for his work as Town Reeve and as a councillor for 15 years. Contributed by Richardson family

Archant

A former councillor for two towns has been remembered as “a kind and considerate man” following his death, aged 87.

Colin Richardson was prominent in Beccles and Bungay following his 20-year stint at Bungay Town Council, for his work as Town Reeve as well his work as a councillor.

Born at Mersea in Essex in 1931, his family moved to Tiptree three years later. The family then moved to Beccles when his father took a job at William Clowes printers. He went to Ravensmere School in Beccles and Bungay Grammar School.

After leaving school he worked for Darby Brothers timber merchants, before doing his National Service in the RAF.

He got a job at Clay's book printers in Bungay, and worked there for 43 years while living in Ditchingham, before moving to Bungay in 1971.

He and his wife, Janet became members of Emmanuel Methodist and United Reformed Church.

Mr Richardson joined the town council and served for 20 years, in that time, he was chairman twice.

In 1985 the couple were introduced to the Queen and Prince Philip when they visited Lowestoft. In 1986 and 1987 they were invited to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

Mr Richardson was a governor of Bungay High School for 30 years and served a term as chairman. He was later appointed to the Bungay Grammar School Foundation Trust and also served as chairman of the Suffolk Valuation Panel, which he was on for 12 years.

The couple moved to Beccles nearly 20 years ago and he became a town councillor there, serving a term as deputy mayor, while retaining his connection with Bungay on the Town Trust and through the church.

Sylvia Knights, current Town Reeve, said: “Colin was a long serving feoffee and councillor, who over many years made a significant contribution to both the town and community of Bungay. Respected by many, he will be much missed.”

His funeral service will be held at Emmanuel Church in Bungay on May 3 at 11am, followed by a family only committal at Waveney Memorial Park and Crematorium. Donations are invited for the The Alzheimer's Society.

Most Read

Four-year ban for chip shop owner’s second drink-driving offence

David Wardas, who runs Halesworth Fish and Chips, in London Road, has been banned from driving for four years Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

Most Read

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Man arrested over firearms offences after road closed in police incident

A police incident on the A146, near Framingham Pigot, has closed the road. Photo: Traffic map

Norfolk man dies in National Diving Centre tragedy

A man from Great Yarmouth has died following an accident at the National Diving and Activity Centre in Gloucestershire. Picture: Google Maps

Horrified mother-of-two finds family cat with both ears cut off in brutal knife attack

Georgina Barnes was horrified to find someone had mutilated her cat, Bubba, with a knife. He came home with both of his ears cut and a deep gash on his back. Picture: Georgina Barnes

Man taken to hospital after crash between car and motorbike

Aylsham Road, which has been closed by a crash. Photo: Staff

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Embattled building firm goes into liquidation owing £100,000

Imogen Ashwin has been living in a caravan since May after her builder walked out on the renovation of her home. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Town centre road closed for seven weeks

Rothbury Road in Wymondham will be closed for seven weeks while the pavement is resurfaced. Photo: Google

‘It took them just four minutes to break-in’ - Snow hero devastated after thieves steal £4,000 worth of tools

Jonathan Court has had four of his chainsaws stolen. Picture: JONATHAN COURT

‘An apology would be nice’ - Couple’s anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

Norfolk on a stick: The gulls that laid the golden eggs

The village sign at Scoulton, near Watton, features a figure collecting the black-headed gullsblack-headed gull eggs at Scoulton Mere. Picture: DR ANDREW TULLETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists