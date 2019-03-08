'A true gentleman': Former council chairman remembered after death

Tributes have been paid to former council chairman Nick Brighouse. Picture: Archant Library

Tributes have been paid to a former council chairman and long-serving Rotarian who has been hailed as a true gentleman.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Waveney District councillor and council chairman Nicholas Brighouse died in the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital after a short illness, aged 84.

Described as "a true gentleman to the end, who gave so much to so many," Mr Brighouse OBE was a councillor for the Carlton ward on the district council and he served on various committees, some as chairman, while also being a Suffolk County councillor.

He also worked for numerous other organisations, including being vice chairman of the James Paget Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, a public Governor of the Norfolk & Norwich University Hospital, a school governor and former chairman of governors at the Denes High School.

A chartered accountant, Mr Brighouse was an articled clerk at the Lowestoft office of East Anglian accountants Lovewell Blake and became a partner of the firm.

As a former chairman of Waveney District Council from 1977 to 1979, back in 1979 Mr Brighouse signed the Twinning agreement with the French town of Plaisir having successfully persuaded the council to support his proposal.

He was also responsible for the commissioning of a bronze sculpture of a fisherman to recognise the loss of life of those from the Lowestoft area including the father of his first wife Trixie.

Mr Brighouse was a member of Lowestoft Round Table, where he was chairman and the Rotary Club of Lowestoft, becoming Club President in 1988/89.

He helped to set up the Mini Olympics in Lowestoft, which later became a national organisation. He was made an OBE for his involvement in the Mini Olympics and also helping to establish a national Skin Bank to help burns victims after a close friend was severely burned and later died in 1994 following a camping accident in France.

After moving to Norwich a few years ago, Mr Brighouse joined a local Rotary Club where he was Club President.

Brian Hunter, a long-serving former councillor and friend of Mr Brighouse, said: "Having served with Nick on both Waveney District Council and Suffolk County Council his representations were always very well thought through.

"Although not always supported they were respected and discussed sometimes at great length.

"There is no doubt that his membership of both Waveney District and Suffolk County Councils were always in support of, and for the forward benefit of, the Lowestoft and Oulton Broad area.

"Likewise we were both members of Lowestoft Rotary Club, Nick later on moving to Norwich Rotary Club.

"His activities in Rotary were always focused on the Rotary motto Service above Self."

Mr Brighouse leaves his widow, Kim Brighouse, four children, stepdaughter Ellen, several grandchildren and great grandchildren after his death on September 16 after a short illness.

The funeral will be held at St Peters Church, Cringleford on Monday, October 14 at 10.30am.

There will be a private cremation for family only later in the day.

Donations in lieu of flowers to The Stroke Association or The Bansang Hospital Appeal in the Gambia c/o Allcock Family Funeral Services, Falcon House, 96a City Road Norwich NR1 2HD or online at www.allcockfunerals.co.uk