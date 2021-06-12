News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former head of Norfolk-based bird trust recognised in honours list

Peter Walsh

Published: 11:08 AM June 12, 2021   
Elizabeth Truss, MP for South West Norfolk, with Dr Andy Clements, chief executive of the British Tr

Dr Andy Clements, right, with Liz Truss, South West Norfolk MP - Credit: Archant

The former chief executive of the Norfolk-based British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) says he is "delighted" to have been recognised in the Queen's birthday honours list.

Andy Clements who had been leading the Thetford-based BTO for 13 years, steering the organisation through a global recession was made an OBE.

The BTO has been analysing data collected by volunteers since 1933 and produces annual trends that give an insight into the health of the UK’s birds and provide the evidence that underpins conservation effort.

A lifelong birder Dr Clements said: "I am delighted to receive this honour because it acknowledges the importance of working for the benefit of nature in our society, and on behalf of the thousands of people I have worked with who are themselves committed, hard-working professionals and volunteers seeking to make the world a better place.”

Dr Clements is one of a number of people from the region to have been recognised as part of the Queen's birthday honours.

Thetford News

