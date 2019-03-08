Vacant former Blockbuster store could become cancer charity’s new support centre

The Blockbuster store on the corner of Dereham Road and Douro Place had once been the go-to destination for DVD and video game rentals. Photo: Google Archant

One of the last Blockbuster stores to close in Norwich could be turned into a new community support centre.

The Blockbuster DVD rental store on the corner of Dereham Road and Douro Place has been vacant since 2013 following the company’s collapse.

Now, local cancer charity The Big C has lodged plans to transform the building into a new community support and information centre.

Planning papers submitted to Norwich City Council state: “The building is to become fully accessible to address the needs of all of the service users visiting the centre.”

The proposals seek permission to build four gardens to aid patient’s wellbeing and create new therapy rooms.

The existing eastern extension bordering Douro Place will be enlarged to create a new entrance to the property.

A further extension will replace a corrugated sheet outbuilding to create a new wellbeing room in the southwest corner of the site.

“The sensory garden to the rear of the property will serve as the main exterior space and will be an extension of the garden room from which it is accessed,” the planning papers state.

“It will contain a variety of colourful and architecturally strong planting, whilst a waterfall feature on the southern wall will provide a calming sound.”

The planning papers state the site and nearby homes were damaged by bombing during the Second World War.

In 2013 it was reported that the Blockbuster store was one of 164 other stores that would be closed by the company.