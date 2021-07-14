News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Australian prime minister to give talk in north Norfolk

Jasper King

Published: 6:59 AM July 14, 2021   
tony abbott

Former Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott will give an important talk on China's world influence in north Norfolk. - Credit: Wells Maltings

A former Australian prime minister is set to give a talk in north Norfolk as part of a UK tour.

Tony Abbott was prime minister of Australia from 2013 to 2015 and managed to get the first ever trade deal between China and a G20 country.

Mr Abbott will speak at Wells Maltings on Saturday, July 24 with the event focussing around his knowledge of China rising to global power.

wells maltings

The talk will take place at Wells Maltings. - Credit: Sarah Toon Photography

The event has been organised by Sir Tim Lankester, who is a Wells Maltings trustee.

Sir Tim said: “Tony Abbott’s lecture offers us a rare opportunity to hear the views of someone who has both deep knowledge and high-level practical experience of China and its relations with its near and far neighbours. It should be a fascinating evening.”

You may also want to watch:

Wells Maltings Director Simon Daykin said: "We are very honoured to be hosting such a high-level event here in Wells. 

"Dr Handa and his team have done a great deal for our venue and we hope to continue working with them for a long time.”

