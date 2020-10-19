Madness announce gig at Thetford Forest in 2021

Madness are coming to Thetford Forest in 2021. Photo: Forestry England/Thetford Forest Forestry England/Thetford Forest

Popular ska band Madness will be coming to Norfolk as part of Forest Live 2021.

The band will perform at Thetford Forest on Saturday, June 19, with special guests The Farm and support Emily Capell, as part of the Forest Live series of concerts.

Madness were responsible for some of the most memorable tunes of the 1980s, including One Step Beyond, My Girl, Baggy Trousers, Embarrassment, Grey Day, House Of Fun, Driving In My Car, Our House and Wings Of A Dove.

Last year, Madness celebrated their 40th anniversary.

Forest Live is a major outdoor live music series that stages concerts in natural woodland arenas.

Over 1.9m people have attended a Forest Live gig in the last 20, enjoying music and supporting the nation’s forests when buying a ticket.

Tickets for the Madness concert go on sale from 9am, Friday, October 23, at www.forestryengland.uk/music









