News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Warning as photo reveals destruction caused by fire in Norfolk wood

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:35 PM July 12, 2022
Six fire engines and a water carrier tackled the blaze in Ickburgh, near the A1065

Firefighters tackled a large blaze in Ickburgh, near the A1065 - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has released an image revealing the destruction caused by a fire that engulfed a wood last week.

It comes as part of a warning, with temperatures expected to reach highs of about 33C amid the ongoing heatwave.

And already crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have seen an increase in call outs across the county

Six fire engines and a water carrier tackled the blaze in Ickburgh, near the A1065, which started at 6.30pm on Sunday, July 10, and continued into Monday. 

Following the incident, the fire service has urged those who plan on visiting wooded areas or dry grassland during the hot weather to avoid lighting fires. 

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Our crews fought a fire in the woods in Ickburgh over the weekend.

"Let's all make sure we enjoy our wooded areas safely, by never lighting fires in the woods.

"The flames can spread out of control in hot weather and cause fires like these."


Norfolk Live News
Thetford News

Don't Miss

Two bed cottage Heatherdene for sale in Winterton, near Great Yarmouth, near stunning beach.

Long-empty cottage near 'stunning, unspoilt' beach for sale

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the Obelisk Stage arena at Latitude. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Music | Special Report

Are fewer ticket sales and higher prices the new normal for live events?

Joel Adams

person
Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich.Pictur

Gallery

A look back at clubbing in Tombland through the years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The very dry Little Ouse River at Nuns' Bridges, Thetford.Little Ouse

River is left 'crying out for water' because of climate change and...

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon