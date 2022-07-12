Warning as photo reveals destruction caused by fire in Norfolk wood

Firefighters tackled a large blaze in Ickburgh, near the A1065 - Credit: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

The fire service has released an image revealing the destruction caused by a fire that engulfed a wood last week.

It comes as part of a warning, with temperatures expected to reach highs of about 33C amid the ongoing heatwave.

And already crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service have seen an increase in call outs across the county.

Six fire engines and a water carrier tackled the blaze in Ickburgh, near the A1065, which started at 6.30pm on Sunday, July 10, and continued into Monday.

Following the incident, the fire service has urged those who plan on visiting wooded areas or dry grassland during the hot weather to avoid lighting fires.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Our crews fought a fire in the woods in Ickburgh over the weekend.

"Let's all make sure we enjoy our wooded areas safely, by never lighting fires in the woods.

"The flames can spread out of control in hot weather and cause fires like these."



