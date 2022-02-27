Liz Truss says Ukraine conflict could last 'a number of years'

Foreign Secretary and Norfolk MP Liz Truss said the Ukraine conflict could go on for years. - Credit: Chris Bishop

Foreign Secretary and South West Norfolk MP Liz Truss has praised the Ukrainian resistance, but fears the conflict could last for years.

Speaking on the Trevor Phillips On Sunday show, she spoke about the events that have unfolded since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday and how long it will go on.

She said: "This could be a number of years because what we do know is Russia has strong force.

"But we know that the Ukrainians are brave, they're determined to stand up for their sovereignty and territorial integrity, and they're determined to fight."

Truss also expressed her fears that Vladimir Putin could use "the most unsavoury means" in his attempts to conquer Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defence gave an update on Sunday morning which said Russian forces were continuing to advance into Ukraine, but were being met by "stiff resistance".